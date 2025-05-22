360 ONE Asset launches ₹500 crore early-stage fund to back startups
SummaryWith average cheque sizes of ₹10–25 crore, the fund will target about 25 companies across domestic consumption, frontier tech, financial services infrastructure, and GenAI-led services.
Mumbai: 360 ONE Asset, a wholly owned subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM, has launched an early-stage fund with a corpus of ₹500 crore to back seed and Series A startups across key sectors, a top executive said.
