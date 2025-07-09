360 ONE eyes bets on Walko, Kapiva in $30-40 million funding talks

Mumbai: 360 ONE Asset is evaluating investments in several consumer-facing startups, including NIC Ice Creams maker Walko Foods and ayurvedic wellness brand Kapiva, multiple people familiar with the matter told Mint . The funding rounds being discussed range between $25 million and $40 million and could also involve participation from existing investors, the people said.

Kapiva is in talks to raise $40-50 million in a fresh funding round that may include a secondary component, allowing early investors to exit. The company has attracted interest from multiple investors, including 360 ONE.

Walko, meanwhile, is negotiating a $30-35 million round with 360 ONE and other investors to support its expansion plans. Last month, the company acquired Mumbai-based artisanal dessert brand Meemee’s for an undisclosed sum, marking its entry into the premium dessert segment.

To be sure, negotiations with both companies are still ongoing, and the final deal structure could change. However, 360 ONE is expected to be the new incoming investor in these rounds if they materialize.

“Fundraising is aligned with our long-term growth strategy and ongoing pursuit of business growth. As these progress, we’ll be better placed to share future plans. Walko’s strong 45–50% YoY growth is strengthened further after acquiring MeeMee’s. The next strategic step is to scale this brand nationally," a spokesperson for Walko said.

360 ONE declined to comment, while Kapiva did not respond to Mint's queries.

Both Kapiva and Walko raised capital in the past year. Kapiva secured about $10 million from existing investors in September, while Walko raised $20 million from Jungle Ventures in February 2024.

360 ONE Asset, which manages over $3 billion across its venture capital and private equity platform, has stepped up its dealmaking activity in recent months. The firm has launched several sector-focused funds, including a ₹500 crore early-stage fund, a ₹5,000 crore secondaries fund, a pre-IPO fund, a healthcare-focused private equity fund, and others targeting financial services and technology. It also plans to roll out a consumer-focused fund soon.

“We have launched these funds as we believe there is a lot of depth in the kind of opportunities we are seeing today. There is immense scope for good returns as exit strategies evolve for new-age companies. We also have the ability to offer expertise, and another way to think about the depth in the market is to have the right size of funds chasing those companies," Abhishek Nag, strategy head of early-stage VC at 360 ONE Asset, told Mint in May.

He added that the firm is positioned to support companies from the idea stage all the way to IPO.