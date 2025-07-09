360 ONE eyes bets on Walko, Kapiva in $30-40 million funding talks
The wealth manager is in discussions to invest in consumer startups including NIC Ice Creams maker Walko Foods and ayurvedic brand Kapiva, as it ramps up activity across sector-focused funds.
Mumbai: 360 ONE Asset is evaluating investments in several consumer-facing startups, including NIC Ice Creams maker Walko Foods and ayurvedic wellness brand Kapiva, multiple people familiar with the matter told Mint. The funding rounds being discussed range between $25 million and $40 million and could also involve participation from existing investors, the people said.