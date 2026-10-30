$38.4 bn market cap: DHS Data leak details - Okta says its core systems not compromised | All you need about company

A data leak involving more than 40,000 US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees has raised questions about the security of sensitive government information, with the nonprofit group behind the disclosure claiming that the data was obtained through identity management service Okta.

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The company, however, has said it has no evidence that its systems or data were compromised.

According to the market data, Okta has a market capitalisation of approximately $38.79 billion, annual revenue of $2.92 billion and net income of $235 million.

Distributed Denial of Secrets, a nonprofit data transparency organisation, announced on Wednesday that it published information relating to DHS employees, including personnel working in sensitive areas such as surveillance and human intelligence.

DHS acknowledged the possibility of a security incident and said it was investigating the matter.

The agency said in a statement it was "aware of a potential breach and is actively working to address the situation swiftly and effectively." It added that it was taking steps to protect its employees and would update the public "when more information is available.”

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The disclosure reportedly originated from an entity calling itself "Department of Peace". According to Distributed Denial of Secrets, the group obtained the information, marking the third major US government data leak to attract attention in the past month.

What information was exposed in the DHS data leak? The leaked information reportedly contains names, telephone numbers and email addresses of employees working across several DHS agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Homeland Security Investigations and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The dataset also contains employees' job designations and internal email groups. These details could reveal personnel assignments in specialised areas, including special operations, surveillance, computer forensics and undercover activities.

Distributed Denial of Secrets co-founder Emma Best said hacktivist and journalist maia arson crimew had developed a search tool to make the leaked information searchable by the public.

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Best said the tool would "replace anonymity with accountability", helping journalists investigate the information, supporting public records requests and strengthening congressional oversight.

Crimew also said the tool would provide "FOIA material for years to come!"

The Department of Peace did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement accompanying the leaked data, the entity said DHS employees "have our information, so it's only fair that we have theirs". It added that it hoped the disclosure "can be used to limit further harm by the DHS and supports all efforts in that direction."

What did Okta say about the alleged breach? Distributed Denial of Secrets said the Department of Peace obtained the information through Okta's sign-on service, which is used by DHS.

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(LiveMint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claim)

Responding to Reuters, Okta said, "Okta is secure, and we have no evidence our data or systems were compromised."

Reuters also said it could not immediately authenticate the entire dataset. However, it matched personal information relating to six DHS employees against credit bureau records and breach information available through dark web intelligence platform District 4 Labs.

The news agency also contacted three DHS employees directly and verified their telephone numbers and other details. One of them said they had not previously been informed of any breach.

Also Read | US Congress ends record DHS shutdown but ICE funding fight remains unresolved

While some information in the dataset was already publicly available through employees' LinkedIn profiles, other entries reportedly contained non-public details about DHS organisational structures, programmes and operations.

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What is Okta and what does the company do? Okta Inc. is a US-based identity and access management technology company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company provides cloud-based software that helps organisations manage user identities and secure access to applications and digital services.

Its offerings include single sign-on services, which allow users to access multiple applications through one centralised login, as well as authentication tools for developers integrating identity controls into applications, websites and devices.

The company was originally incorporated as SaaSure Inc. before adopting the Okta name in 2010. It went public in 2017 through an initial public offering on the Nasdaq.

The company employs approximately 6,370 people.

Other major US government data breaches The DHS disclosure follows two other significant incidents involving US government-related information.

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In September, hacking group ShinyHunters claimed to have stolen a massive trove of information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), comprising confidential job-related details and medical records of thousands of employees.

Separately, the US Department of Defense faced a class-action lawsuit last week over a data breach that allegedly compromised information belonging to millions of current and former military personnel.

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X