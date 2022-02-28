3D printing may scale rapidly with new policy, good incentive plan

Considering that India is a major information technology services hub, it can achieve its true potential by adopting additive manufacturing, said Dange, adding that artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) will play a key role in achieving these goals. “If you have AI and you embed IoT into your 3D printer, products functionalities will evolve and IoT devices will automatically pick up changes in patterns or malfunctions in the equipment, and then circle it back using AI into the 3D printing infrastructure so that the next generation of the software auto-incorporates all feedback from previous models,"