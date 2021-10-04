3-day work week: Bengaluru-based startup's offer to attract employees

Proponents of shorter weeks now point to studies showing a boost in employee productivity and well-being, prompting countries such as Ireland and Iceland to try them out. Technology behemoth Amazon.com Inc. piloted a four-day week for select employees in 2018, and even China is trying to rein in its excessive working hours. Just as in Silicon Valley, the Indian startup industry’s work-centered culture is leaving some engineers disenchanted while some are milking the opportunity for all its worth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}