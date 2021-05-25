BENGALURU: 3i Infotech Ltd said it aims to achieve organic revenue growth of $1 billion by 2030, by creating products, platforms, and services for its clients, leveraging technologies like 5G in edge computing, cognitive artificial intelligence/machine learning, data science, analytics, and blockchain.

Based on a digital and cloud-first approach, the cognitive services solution-oriented company will help in accelerating technology and product startups across the ecosystem, 3i Infotech said in a release.

“The new proposition at 3i Infotech is to create a future where digital transformation and business process management converge, and where technology and automation execute strategies at the highest efficiency. The growth-oriented and now debt-free company aims to be a partner of choice for clients looking to transform their digital strategy and disrupt their niches with automation," the company said.

“3i Infotech is at the cusp of a new growth story, and our aim is to be a one-stop digital transformation resource for our global clientele, with a customer-first approach and a human-centric outlook. As we step into a new decade of 5G data and technology, 3i Infotech envisions being the steady force to lead our clients into the new dawn of digital business services," said Thompson P. Gnanam, managing director & global CEO, 3i Infotech. "We look to position digital inside our Altiray solution stack, work on security as a service (SASE)."

3i Infotech’s consolidated net profit grew 1652.96% in the quarter ended March against the corresponding quarter of 2020. With 4,000 employees across geographies, 3i Infotech continues to expand its footprint in its current markets and is now increasing its focus on advanced markets.

In January, 3i Infotech entered into an agreement to sell its software products business to funds advised by Apax Partners for a total consideration of ₹1,000 crore. The software products business has been acquired by a newly formed company called Azentio Software, wholly owned by Apax Funds.

