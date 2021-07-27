Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3i Infotech makes a slew of leadership hires to fuel global expansion

3i Infotech makes a slew of leadership hires to fuel global expansion

3i Infotech Ltd on Tuesday announced a series of leadership appointments to fuel its expansion plans.
02:55 PM IST

  • These strategic level hires would be integral to 3i Infotech's aim of achieving a growth of $1 billion by 2030

BENGALURU: 3i Infotech Ltd on Tuesday announced a series of leadership appointments to fuel its expansion plans. The appointments, effective immediately, includes Sax Krishna as chief growth officer; Sudeep Nadkarni as chief revenue officer– large deals; Sushant Purushan as executive vice president and India business head, Cloud First & Digital, IMS leadership team; and Rangapriya Goutham as chief marketing officer.

“These strategic level hires would be integral to 3i Infotech's aim of achieving a growth of $1 billion by 2030," the company said in a statement.

“We are extremely delighted to have top industry talent join us at this opportune time with the company heralding a new growth journey. We believe their collective global experience, capabilities, and know-how of transforming diverse businesses in a digital and cloud-first world would be invaluable to us and the customers alike," said Thompson P. Gnanam, managing director and global CEO, 3i Infotech.

As chief growth officer, Krishna will be responsible for driving new business growth in North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa markets.

As chief revenue officer – large deals, Nadkarni will drive large global initiatives in the banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) industry and be involved in global in-house and shared service centre transformations.

Based in Bengaluru, Purushan has joined the company to lead the Digital IMS and Cloud Transformation services in India and South Asia.

In her role as chief marketing officer, Goutham will lead marketing efforts of the company with her experience in setting up of new businesses and startups.

