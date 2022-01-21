3i Infotech's cloud and digital to create 1,300 jobs in Malaysia in 5 years

IT company 3i Infotech Ltd said on Friday it will be building an edge-as-a-service (EaaS) digital platform for the ASEAN region in Malaysia. The centralised virtual hub with offerings in areas such as digital trust and security is aimed to help clients leverage cloud at a great scale. The hub is part of 3i Infotech ’s expansion strategy in Malaysia and the APAC region and is expected to add about 1,300 jobs in the next five years.

“3i Infotech will be collaborating with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Malaysia’s lead digital economy agency, for the development of the NextGen NuRe Cloud/Digital Edge platform for the ASEAN region, focusing on initiatives that include building multi-edge platform, cloud migration, HCI-as-a-service, multi-cloud operations, secure app infrastructure, cloud networking and more," the company said in a statement.

The collaboration with MDEC will allow 3i Infotech to improve cross-border data transfer and increase cybersecurity uptake among businesses, the company said. It has established its presence in Malaysia since 2002, with their current office in KL Sentral serving as the Southeast Asia regional head office.

“We are delighted to partner with MDEC in Malaysia, and further our long-standing commitment towards this market by providing next-gen digital growth and digital transformation for enterprises. With SMEs being the backbone of this thriving Malaysian economy, we are looking to run, grow and build client businesses – especially SMBs, to accelerate new business growth and drive business excellence, based on a ‘Digital’ and ‘Cloud-first’ approach," said Thompson P. Gnanam, managing director & global CEO, 3i Infotech.

As part of its growth phase, 3i Infotech said it will change its entire model of working to be “perimeter-less" global offices with no physical and geographical boundaries.

