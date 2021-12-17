3i Infotech Ltd plans to ramp up its newly set up business process services (BPS) division in Hyderabad by hiring over 500 employees in the next two months.

“To attract the right talent, the company is adopting a unique approach of 3i Infotech on wheels. Building on its legacy offerings in this space, the company will be pivoting to a voice-based technology-led model to drive substantial cost savings by 20% for its customers," the company said in a statement.

In the first phase, 3i Infotech would be looking to hire local talent within Hyderabad to serve its regional and market-specific clientele and would later scale its operations to include other geographies and markets.

The entire portfolio of offerings under this division will encompass – application, automation, and analytics services (AAA) to be offered either inhouse or through engagement with leading partners in this space. It will cater to customers across various domains to include - retail, ecommerce, telecom, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, manufacturing etc.

“This marks a significant milestone in 3i Infotech’s transformational journey. With the onslaught of the pandemic, we have seen a surge in organizations adopting automation & digitization. To navigate this change, 3i Infotech’s BPS arm has come up with a unique technology-led solution that is poised to become a game changer and a disruptor in the outsourcing space, both domestic & international," said Thompson P. Gnanam, managing director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech.

