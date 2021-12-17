3i Infotech to hire 500 employees for BPS division in Hyderabad

“This marks a significant milestone in 3i Infotech’s transformational journey. With the onslaught of the pandemic, we have seen a surge in organizations adopting automation & digitization. To navigate this change, 3i Infotech’s BPS arm has come up with a unique technology-led solution that is poised to become a game changer and a disruptor in the outsourcing space, both domestic & international," said Thompson P. Gnanam, managing director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech.