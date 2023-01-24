3M to cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs following weak earnings report
- Company projects sales drop in current year after growth slowed in December
3M Co. is cutting about 2,500 global manufacturing jobs as demand for its products rapidly softened toward the end of the year.
The maker of Scotch tape, Post-it Notes and more said Tuesday that sales for the fourth quarter had fallen 6%, weighed down by currency fluctuations. The company said it expects sales to continue to slide this year.
Organic sales, a metric that strips out currency effects, acquisitions and divestitures, grew slower than the company had anticipated, Chief Executive Mike Roman said. He cited “rapid declines in consumer-facing markets—a dynamic that accelerated in December—along with significant slowing in China due to Covid-related disruptions." As demand softened, he said, the company adjusted manufacturing levels.
“We expect macroeconomic challenges to persist in 2023," he said. 3M said it is likely to book a pretax restructuring charge of $75 million to $100 million in the current quarter.
Shares slipped 3.5% to $118.28 in the premarket session.
For the full year, the company projects adjusted sales to fall between 6% and 2%, and sees adjusted earnings falling to between $8.50 a share and $9.00 a share.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a profit of $541 million, or 98 cents a share, compared with $1.34 billion, or $2.31 a share, a year earlier.
Stripping out one-time items, including costs tied to exiting the company’s operations making so-called forever chemicals, adjusted earnings came to $2.28 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for adjusted earnings of $2.36 a share.
Sales fell 6% to $8.08 billion for the quarter, topping Wall Street expectations for revenue of $8.05 billion, according to FactSet. The company said foreign-currency translations due to the run-up in the U.S. dollar reduced revenue growth by 5%.
