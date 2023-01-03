3M tries to contain legal battles over ‘Forever Chemicals,’ earplugs
- Manufacturer aims to blunt impact of liability claims with settlement deals and legal maneuvers
3M Co.’s decision to quit making “forever chemicals" represents a tactical retreat aimed at containing its potential liability over its products in legal fights expected to last for years, analysts say.
3M is defending itself against allegations that chemicals and products it has made for decades have contaminated drinking water and pose health risks. Legal and industry analysts expect 3M to be engaged for years in remediating alleged soil and water contamination from forever chemicals, which have been used in industrial and consumer products including nonstick cookware, carpeting and firefighting foam.
The Minnesota-based company also is a defendant in liability lawsuits for earplugs manufactured for the military. Claims filed by about 230,000 veterans—a record number of claims in a single federal court case—allege that the earplugs failed to protect them from service-related hearing loss.
3M is contesting the claims. In coming trials over the chemicals’ use in fire-suppression foam, the company is expected to argue that the foam was produced to U.S. military specifications, providing 3M legal protection as a government contractor. 3M has said the earplugs are safe and effective when soldiers get the proper training on how to use them.
Some analysts project the company’s liability costs will reach tens of billions of dollars. 3M lawyers and executives have said they expect the ultimate costs will be much less, forecasting last summer that the earplug cases alone could be settled for $1 billion.
3M CEO Mike Roman has been trying to boost profits from 3M’s slow-growing portfolio of businesses by selling weak performers. Mr. Roman, who took over leadership of the 120-year-old company in 2018, also is planning to spin off the company’s healthcare business by the end of 2023, giving 3M investors shares in a separate company with some of 3M’s best-performing product lines.
Analysts said investors’ anxiety about the litigation is reflected in 3M’s stock price, which has fallen 32.5% since the beginning of 2022, compared with a 20% decline in the S&P 500 index. The company’s challenges can weigh on the broader equities market because 3M’s stock is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
3M is expected to use a series of legal moves to lessen its exposure to liability mixed with negotiated settlements with plaintiffs that, over time, could reduce or spread out its liability costs to manageable amounts, legal analysts said. “3M will continue to remediate the chemicals and address litigation by defending ourselves in court or through negotiated resolutions," a company spokesman said.
Analysts said 3M would try to minimize the impact of the litigation costs on the large shareholder dividends that the company is known for on Wall Street.
3M’s efforts to shield itself from liability in the earplugs litigation have hit setbacks. In July, Aearo Technologies LLC, the military-earplug developer that 3M acquired in 2008, filed for bankruptcy protection, citing the litigation. Aearo’s move attempted to shift earplug-related injury claims against Aearo and 3M to bankruptcy court, where Aearo would attempt to broker a settlement deal that 3M has pledged to pay.
In August, a federal bankruptcy judge in Indianapolis refused to extend to 3M the same bankruptcy-court protection that Aearo received against the pending earplug-injury lawsuits. The ruling effectively allowed the complaints in federal district court in Florida to continue against 3M without Aearo. Aearo, which is appealing the decision, continues to pursue a settlement deal with the claimants.
Since Aearo’s bankruptcy filing, 3M lawyers in the Florida federal court litigation argued that liability for the alleged injuries from the earplugs should be split between Aearo and 3M. The judge presiding over the Florida cases rebuked 3M’s arguments in a Dec. 22 ruling, saying 3M assumed responsibility for the product after acquiring Aearo and had previously made no attempt to separate liability. The judge ruled that proceedings in the cases be put on hold, pending an expected appeal of her decision
Liability claims related to chemicals called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are still growing for 3M. Commonly called “forever chemicals" because they take a long time to break down in the environment, the chemicals have highly durable compounds that can resist heat and repel water, grease and stains.
Research has linked exposure to some forms of the chemicals with health problems ranging from kidney and testicular cancers to thyroid disease, the Environmental Protection Agency has said.
Some analysts have predicted that eradicating PFAS chemicals could rival the efforts waged a generation ago to rid buildings and construction materials of asbestos. Some cautioned that any health impacts from using products with PFAS aren’t as conclusive as with asbestos, which is widely understood to cause a specific type of cancer after prolonged exposure.
“Forever chemicals last a long time, but they’re chemically inert," said Mark Gulley, who heads a chemical industry consulting firm. “Scientists have to be able to define why they’re a problem."
About 20 years ago, 3M quit making two varieties of PFAS chemicals that are often linked to health concerns. Before 3M discontinued production of the two chemicals, it sold them to other companies for use in their products, potentially exposing 3M to litigation and cleanup expenses incurred by other companies, analysts have said.
While the company continued to make other varieties of PFAS chemicals that 3M has said are safe, the company said Dec. 20 that it would wind down its production of those chemicals by the end of 2025, citing increasing regulation and customers’ interest in alternatives.
Ceasing production of the chemicals will limit 3M’s exposure to liability to the chemicals that already exist, analysts said. Profit margins on the chemicals have been declining for 3M as regulations have tightened, UBS Securities wrote in a note to investors.
3M estimated its current annual sales of PFAS chemicals at about $1.3 billion, or about 4% of total sales, according to analyst estimates. Nigel Coe, an analyst for Wolfe Research, said exiting the business would be relatively immaterial for 3M, but is a “reminder of long-tail PFAS remediation and compensation risks."
