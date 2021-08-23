The venture capital firm, which has backed startups like Open, Jupiter, Koo, among others, has elevated Anurag Ramdasan to partner and announced the appointment of Nruthya Madappa as principal. It has also elevated heads of various functions to Principals in the firm. Names include Richard Pinto, Yash Baid, and Ashwini Thulsaram.

“We also strongly believe that assembling a team of operators with complementary skills and track records is a cultural advantage in an industry as competitive as venture capital. These elevations in the team reflect the firm’s grounds-up commitment to our founding values, and holds these young professionals as exemplars of the transformation that the startup ecosystem is leading in India," said Pranav Pai, founding partner and chief investment officer, at 3one4.

“We have no doubt that 3one4’s expanded leadership will enhance our deep-involvement model, strengthen our capabilities in supporting the growth of generational companies, and serve as the foundation for its evolution," added Pai.

A member of 3one4 Capital since its inception, Ramdasan has been involved in directly investing and managing over 30 of the portfolio companies at 3one4 Capital including social networking platform, Koo; multi brand tech-enabled distributor, Ripplr, and hyper local social content platform, Lokal, among others.

Madappa has joined 3one4 Capital as principal and head of growth and capital development. In addition to supporting investments, topline and capital growth for the portfolio at 3one4 Capital, Madappa will work closely with global institutional and strategic investors.

“The early stage ecosystem has radically transformed in India and the role of venture capital has moved beyond mere providers of capital to true partners in new value creation. Having a team that supports the needs of founders and operators today is essential to achieve and maintain top decile performance," said Siddarth Pai, founding partner and chief financial officer, 3one4 Capital.

3one4 Capital currently oversees a corpus of Rs1,800 crore, or roughly $240 million, and has a portfolio of 70 companies across consumer, enterprise technology, fintech, digital media, and deep tech landscape segments.

