3one4 Capital eyes new fund amid big gains on old bets
Summary
- The venture capital firm, which backed startups like Tracxn, Licious, Darwinbox, PocketAces, and Bugworks from the first fund of $15 million, will now look to raise its seventh fund this year.
Mumbai: 3one4 Capital, a homegrown venture capital firm, has successfully returned its first fund to investors with a performance of more than 1.0 DPI (distributed to paid-in capital). The firm is sitting on unrealized gains of around 4x in the portfolio companies of this fund, said Pranav Pai, founding partner and chief investment officer of 3one4 Capital, in an interview with Mint.