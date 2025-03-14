3one4 Capital eyes new fund amid big gains on old bets

“That’s also not an accident. We had to fight every round the new ones (new investors) that came in. We had to spend one month on the board convincing everyone, please let the company remain in India. One day they will IPO here. The regulations will change. The Indian ecosystem will be bigger. We must not move them out. It will be a mistake. So, there were a lot of challenges building companies right. The assumptions were not in our favour. The money was not really available. Outcomes were thought to be much smaller. IPOs were not possible, and companies were forced to domicile out, which was another big unfortunate trend back then. So, we've had to beat all these challenges to build a fund that performs and investing the money and letting it grow and hoping it works," he added.