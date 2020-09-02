3one4 Capital launches $100 mn early-growth opportunities fund

The deployment of Fund III will continue with the firm’s core strategy of building portfolios of 25-30 early-stage startups in each fund, it said in a statement. The new vehicle’s focus areas include themes such as SaaS and enterprise automation, direct-to-consumer, media and content, fintech, and deep technology. Within these themes, the fund will cover sectors such as health, machine-driven intelligent services, ed-tech, agri-tech, logistics and distribution, food-tech, mobility, Indic language-focused applications. Fund III will invest in ticket sizes between $500,000 and $4 million and will support an active follow-on strategy to back its investments into later stages.