3One4 Capital raises $200 mn for its 4th venture capital fund3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:10 AM IST
At a time when the funding winter is intensifying, India-focused funds continue to gain traction, a sign of a maturing ecosystem and significant investor interest in the region
3one4 Capital, an early-stage venture capital investor, raised $200 million for its fourth fund to invest in technology-driven startups. The firm raised capital from domestic and international investors and has over $750 million in assets under management, senior company officials said.
