4 ways startups will benefit from Budget 2021-22, DPIIT Secy explains

Applauding the initiative taken for Startup in the Budget this year, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra on Friday said "the measures envisioned will strengthen the startup ecosystem and entrepreneurial culture in the country."

"Young women and men form the bulk of Indian startups. In addition to the metro cities, there are startups emerging in Tier II and III cities of India. They would immensely benefit from the above announcements." he said.

Mahapatra pointed out the 4 things announced at the Budget that can strengthen the start-up culture in the country

Firstly, the Budget has announced that a one-person company (OPC) can be turned into a public company or a private company anytime. The waiting period of two years for doing so has been removed.

Secondly, the limitation of paid-up capital and turnover presently applicable for OPCs has been removed so that there are no restrictions on the growth of OPCs. Earlier, the paid up share capital of ₹50 lakh and an average annual turnover of ₹2 crore was a primary requisite.

Thirdly, NRIs will also be able to incorporate OPCs in India, which was not allowed earlier. The amendments also reduce the residency period to 120 days from 182 days for NRIs, for being considered as a resident in India. This would help a number of overseas Indians establish businesses in India.

These amendments will be effective from 01 April 2021.

Fourthly, the establishment of the Credit Guarantee Fund for providing portfolio guarantees under CGSS is expected to provide an incentive to financial intermediaries to lend to startups. This will result in increased availability of funding for Startups further strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship culture in the country.

The Seed Fund to an eligible startup by the incubator shall be disbursed as follows

Up to ₹20 Lakhs as a grant for validation of Proof of Concept, or prototype development, or product trials.

The grant shall be disbursed in milestone-based installments.

These milestones can be related to the development of a prototype, product testing, building a product ready for market launch, etc.

Up to Rs. 50 Lakhs of investment for market entry, commercialization, or scaling up through convertible debentures or debt or debt-linked instruments.

Speaking about the Tax Benefits for startups, he also pointed out one more benefit that has been extended. The existing provisions under section 80-IAC of the IT Act provide tax exemptions to the profits earned by startups for three years out of ten years. Presently, only those startups that came into existense between April 1, 2016 and April 1, 2021 are eligible for this benefit. The Budget has extended the eligibility for start-ups by one more year till March 31, 2022.

