5 ways startups will benefit from Budget 2021-22

4 ways startups will benefit from Budget 2021-22, DPIIT Secy explains

2 min read . 10:33 AM IST

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh ( with inputs from ANI )

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra on Friday said that the measures envisaged in the Budget for 2021-22 will further boost the startups in the country. Here are the 4 things that you need to know.