4 ways startups will benefit from Budget 2021-22, DPIIT Secy explains

Speaking about the Tax Benefits for startups, he also pointed out one more benefit that has been extended. The existing provisions under section 80-IAC of the IT Act provide tax exemptions to the profits earned by startups for three years out of ten years. Presently, only those startups that came into existense between April 1, 2016 and April 1, 2021 are eligible for this benefit. The Budget has extended the eligibility for start-ups by one more year till March 31, 2022.