$40 Billion from Google. $25 Billion from Amazon. Anthropic is now the most fought-over AI company on Earth

In one of the largest investments ever made in an artificial intelligence company, Google has committed up to $40 billion to Anthropic, a deal that cements the Claude maker's position at the very centre of the global AI arms race

Google's $40 Billion Anthropic Deal: What We Know Google is set to pour up to $40 billion into Anthropic, the AI safety company behind the Claude family of models, in a move that dramatically deepens an already significant alliance between the two companies. Anthropic confirmed the agreement on Friday, disclosing that an initial $10 billion will be deployed immediately, at a valuation of $350 billion, with the remaining $30 billion contingent on the startup hitting agreed performance milestones.

The investment will fund a major expansion of Anthropic's computing capacity, with the company continuing to rely on Google's custom chips and cloud infrastructure to power its technology.

Amazon Also Doubles Down — Anthropic Lands on Two Fronts The announcement follows closely on the heels of a separate commitment from Amazon, which earlier this week said it would invest up to $25 billion in Anthropic, comprising an immediate $5 billion outlay and a further $20 billion subject to performance targets. Anthropic, for its part, has pledged to spend more than $100 billion on Amazon Web Services technology over the coming decade to underpin its AI operations.

That two of the world's most powerful technology companies are simultaneously racing to deepen ties with a single AI startup speaks volumes about where the industry believes the next wave of competitive advantage lies.

Anthropic's Revenue Surge Puts It Ahead of OpenAI Anthropic's commercial trajectory has been striking. The company's annualised run-rate revenue surpassed $30 billion this month, up from roughly $9 billion at the close of 2025, representing a tripling of revenue quarter-on-quarter that has, for the first time, placed it ahead of OpenAI in terms of revenue growth velocity.

Much of that momentum has been driven by Claude Code, Anthropic's coding-focused AI tool, which has gained considerable traction among software developers and enterprise technology teams. Earlier this year, a series of plugin releases for Anthropic's Cowork agent triggered a sharp selloff in global software stocks, as investors began grappling with the disruptive potential of increasingly capable AI productivity tools.

A $380 Billion Startup With Eyes on More Anthropic raised $30 billion in a funding round in February, which valued the company at $380 billion on a post-money basis. Since then, venture capital interest has only intensified, with some firms reportedly placing informal valuations as high as $800 billion on the startup, according to media reports.

The company has also moved aggressively to lock in the physical infrastructure required to sustain that growth. Earlier this month, it struck multi-year agreements with chipmaker Broadcom and cloud infrastructure firm CoreWeave, and is on track to secure nearly one gigawatt of computing capacity through Amazon's chip supply by the end of this year.

The company had previously committed to investing $50 billion in US data centre construction to support the deployment and training of its models.

The Hunt for Computing Power Driving Big Tech Alliances Across the AI industry, the scramble for raw computing capacity has become as strategically important as the models themselves.

Anthropic's recent flurry of infrastructure deals, with Google, Amazon, Broadcom, and CoreWeave, reflects a recognition that frontier AI development is as much a logistics challenge as it is a scientific one.

The company's decision to concentrate its model training on coding has given it a differentiated position in an increasingly crowded field.

Mythos, Cybersecurity, and the Risks of Frontier AI Not all of Anthropic's recent headlines have been straightforward wins. The company this month announced its newest AI model, Mythos, but declined to make it publicly available, citing significant cybersecurity risks.

Instead, Anthropic restricted access to approximately 40 major technology firms, offering them a head start in identifying and patching vulnerabilities before they could be exploited at scale.

The situation has since grown more complicated: Anthropic said this week it is actively investigating unauthorised access to Mythos — a model that the company itself has acknowledged could represent a significant asset for malicious actors if misused.

Anthropic and the White House: A Warming Relationship On the political front, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei visited the White House recently, with both sides striking a notably cordial tone.

The meeting followed a period of friction stemming from Anthropic's refusal to grant the military unconditional access to its AI models — a stance the company has maintained despite pressure to do otherwise.

Why the Google-Anthropic Deal Matters for the AI Industry Google's decision to commit up to $40 billion to a company that is, in many respects, also a direct competitor- Anthropic's Claude models go head-to-head with Google's own Gemini family- underscores just how fluid and high-stakes the current AI landscape has become.