The Telangana government has stepped up its efforts to attract major investments from France and is likely to sign new deals soon, the Hindu Business Line (BL) reported.
Leading an official delegation in France, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is currently holding high-level discussions with top global firms as part of the state’s investment roadshow.
During the roadshow, Vikramarka visited Safran Aircraft Engines' Evry-Corbeil facility near Paris to explore new investment avenues in the state.
According to the BL report, the discussions centred on a potential ₹4,000-crore investment that is currently in the pipeline.
The deal is expected to be formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the upcoming Invest Telangana Summit in December 2026, with a Safran delegation from Paris slated to attend.
Safran already maintains a substantial footprint in Hyderabad, which includes:
The Deputy Chief Minister also visited Schneider Electric’s headquarters in Paris, where he met Executive Vice-President and Executive Committee Member Gwenaelle Huet, Vice-President Sunil Kumar Singh, and other senior executives, the report said.
Pointing to the rapid expansion of Telangana’s data centre ecosystem, Vikramarka highlighted significant growth opportunities for Schneider Electric across electrification, digitalisation, and automation.
The talks also touched on the company’s global capabilities, its expansion in India, and strengthening collaboration with the state, the publication said.
“Invited Schneider Electric to expand its manufacturing presence in Telangana, leveraging emerging opportunities in data centres, electrification and automation,” the minister said in an X post, noting that the company already employs over 5,000 people in Telangana.
The Paris meeting is expected to deepen its existing ties with the state and unlock fresh avenues for investment and technology expansion, the BL report added.
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