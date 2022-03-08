430% rise in investments by millennial women in P2P lending: Study

Women seem to be more particular about repayment of their loans, resulting in LenDenClub experiencing only 3.37% of women delayed or defaulted in the payment. They borrowed amounts as high as ₹7 lakh and as low as ₹10,000, whereas the average ticket size of borrowing stood at Rs.70,000. The platform saw over 50% of women borrowers fall between 21 to 30 years of age, indicating that women from Gen-Z and millennial cohort, who are also more acquainted with technology, are comfortable taking digital loans.