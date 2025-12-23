5 allegations Cobrapost made against Cholamandalam and what the company said in clarification

Cobrapost, in its recent investigation report, alleged that the non-banking financial company (NBFC), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (CIFCL), has nearly ₹10,262 crore of transactions between related parties, family members and key management.

The report claimed that the investigations revealed that certain portions of the transactions were allegedly routed through additional transactions which need regulatory scrutiny.

They claimed that CIFCL has made cash deposits of nearly ₹25,089 crore across 14 banks between 2019-20 and 2024-25. Cobrapost also claimed that the NBFC reportedly earned an insurance commission of ₹942 crore between 2024 and 2025.

“Since a substantial part of CIFCL's revenues come from financing vehicles and homes, the question arises whether the company is indulging in bundling insurance with vehicle loans, a practice prohibited by regulatory agencies like IRDAI,” claimed the Cobrapost report.

5 Cobrapost allegations against Cholamandalam 1. Cobrapost alleged that Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited (CMGICL) has reportedly diverted funds worth ₹3,040 crore to nine Murugappa Group companies.

The report mentions that the investigation allegedly revealed that the company's disclosures show that these transactions are claimed to be recorded under heads such as “insurance commission, work contracts, and professional fees.”

2. The report also mentioned that based on the records examined under the investigation, transactions of nearly ₹1,578 crore were reported with several Murugappa Group entities, allegedly including nearly ₹1,036 crore as professional fees paid to nine related parties.

3. The Cobrapost report also alleged that the concentration and disclosure of these transactions allegedly raise questions regarding their impact on the stakeholders, including minority shareholders and joint venture partners.

4. The filings reportedly showed that Cholamandalam MS General Insurance disclosed related-party transactions of nearly ₹116 crore, while the additional transactions identified were not filed as part of the disclosures.

5. The Cobrapost report also mentioned that the CIFCL filings report payments of more than ₹1,654 crore in the form of work contracts with over a dozen Murugappa Group entities. But these transactions allegedly are not reflected as related-party transactions in the company's filings.

What did Cholamandalam say? However, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, in its recent exchange filing, said that all the allegations made by Cobrapost are ‘malicious’ and ‘baseless’, and people should avoid market speculation, pending examination of the various allegations.

“The entire allegations are malicious and baseless stated with ulterior motives,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Cholamandalam's clarification In a BSE filing, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company assured its investors that the asset quality and the liquidity position of the company continue to be robust as of the audited financial statements for the July-September quarter ending 2025-26 fiscal year.

“Such borrowers earn and pay in cash, including for their EMIs from us. The amounts so collected in cash are deposited in Banks . This collection process and amount has been subject to internal and external scrutiny,” clarified Cholamandalam in its exchange filing.

The company said that the firm caters to the needs of small road transport operators and self-employed non-professionals of over 50 lakh across 1,700 branches. “Such borrowers earn and pay in cash, including for their EMIs from us. The amounts so collected in cash are deposited in Banks . This collection process and amount has been subject to internal and external scrutiny,” clarified Cholamandalam in its exchange filing. Related-party transactions: The company clarified that the firm is in compliance with the legal and accounting norms and that the related-party transactions are disclosed in full and complete detail in the financial statements.



The company also said that the related party transactions for payments to entities like CBSL, Murugappa Management Services, and others are used towards manpower, strategic services, IT and temporary working capital needs.