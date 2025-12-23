5 allegations Cobrapost made against Cholamandalam and what the company said in clarification

Cobrapost, in its recent investigation report, alleged that the non-banking financial company (NBFC), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (CIFCL), has nearly ₹10,262 crore of transactions between related parties, family members and key management.
The report claimed that the investigations revealed that certain portions of the transactions were allegedly routed through additional transactions which need regulatory scrutiny.
They claimed that CIFCL has made cash deposits of nearly ₹25,089 crore across 14 banks between 2019-20 and 2024-25. Cobrapost also claimed that the NBFC reportedly earned an insurance commission of ₹942 crore between 2024 and 2025.
“Since a substantial part of CIFCL's revenues come from financing vehicles and homes, the question arises whether the company is indulging in bundling insurance with vehicle loans, a practice prohibited by regulatory agencies like IRDAI,” claimed the Cobrapost report.
1. Cobrapost alleged that Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited (CMGICL) has reportedly diverted funds worth ₹3,040 crore to nine Murugappa Group companies.
The report mentions that the investigation allegedly revealed that the company's disclosures show that these transactions are claimed to be recorded under heads such as “insurance commission, work contracts, and professional fees.”
2. The report also mentioned that based on the records examined under the investigation, transactions of nearly ₹1,578 crore were reported with several Murugappa Group entities, allegedly including nearly ₹1,036 crore as professional fees paid to nine related parties.
3. The Cobrapost report also alleged that the concentration and disclosure of these transactions allegedly raise questions regarding their impact on the stakeholders, including minority shareholders and joint venture partners.
4. The filings reportedly showed that Cholamandalam MS General Insurance disclosed related-party transactions of nearly ₹116 crore, while the additional transactions identified were not filed as part of the disclosures.
5. The Cobrapost report also mentioned that the CIFCL filings report payments of more than ₹1,654 crore in the form of work contracts with over a dozen Murugappa Group entities. But these transactions allegedly are not reflected as related-party transactions in the company's filings.
However, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, in its recent exchange filing, said that all the allegations made by Cobrapost are ‘malicious’ and ‘baseless’, and people should avoid market speculation, pending examination of the various allegations.
“The entire allegations are malicious and baseless stated with ulterior motives,” the company said in its exchange filing.
In a BSE filing, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company assured its investors that the asset quality and the liquidity position of the company continue to be robust as of the audited financial statements for the July-September quarter ending 2025-26 fiscal year.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views expressed are those of individual firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.