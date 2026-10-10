5% GST on Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon and Flipkart regardless of business model: Report

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified that a uniform 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) will apply to cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber and delivery platforms, including Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart and Amazon, irrespective of their business models, according to a report by NDTV Profit.
The GST Council had endorsed a uniform tax treatment for operators, regardless of how their businesses are structured, CBIC member for GST Sanjay Mangal was quoted as saying by the publication.
The 5% levy will cover platforms that connect customers with delivery providers as well as those that offer delivery services directly.
Quick answers to key questions
A uniform 5% GST applies to cab aggregators and delivery platforms, according to the CBIC clarification reported in the article.
No. The 5% rate applies regardless of the platform’s business model or how its business is structured.
Yes. It covers platforms that connect customers with delivery providers as well as platforms that provide delivery services directly.
The report names cab aggregators Ola and Uber, and delivery platforms including Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart and Amazon.
The government plans to revise GST rates once a year, with changes taking effect on April 1. The GST Council is expected to decide on them before each financial year begins.
Mangal said the government had rationalised the GST rate structure into two broad rates and one special rate, with greater stability and predictability now among its priorities for businesses.
The government plans to undertake GST rate changes once a year, with the revised rates taking effect from April 1. The GST Council is expected to make decisions ahead of the beginning of each financial year.
The approach is intended to provide businesses with greater certainty when planning their operations and managing tax compliance.
Mangal said GST reforms would remain an ongoing exercise, with the next phase focusing on simplifying routine compliance for taxpayers, improving registration and refund processes, and making input tax credit (ITC) claims smoother.
The government is also examining sector-specific concerns involving blocked input tax credit.
Issues concerning ITC on motor vehicles will be referred to a Group of Officers for consideration. The question of input tax credit claims on construction has not yet been taken up, Mangal said.
On refunds arising from accumulated credit under the inverted duty structure, Mangal said input service credit available from November 1 would be eligible for refunds under the applicable framework.
He also said ITC claimed on or after April 1, 2027, would be available for credit, while the changes would not cover past accumulated credit, which can be used to pay tax.
The eligibility and treatment of input tax credit will depend on the applicable rules and the relevant time periods.
The Invoice Management System (IMS) will become mandatory from the next financial year, according to Mangal.
The mechanism is expected to streamline business processes, improve integration across supply chains and reduce notices arising from mismatches in tax liabilities.
The CBIC will also release a framework for faceless assessments for public feedback. The proposed system is intended for taxpayers registered under the Central GST administration.
Mangal said the effective GST rate had declined to 10.84% following the rationalisation of tax rates.
Despite the changes, taxable supplies had increased, while revenue growth had reached 15% over the preceding three months, he said.
With differences between GST rates expected to be eliminated under the revised structure, Mangal said subsequent growth would be reflected in revenue collections.
However, he declined to estimate when monthly GST collections would reach ₹3 trillion, stating that growth was progressing steadily and was expected to accelerate.
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