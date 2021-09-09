50 new RCS routes to be operational by November-end: Scindia

On Thursday, Scindia, who set several targets for the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) that are to be completed in the next 100 days, including the launch of new routes under RCS, said that the government hopes to operationalize five new airports under the RCS. These include Keshod (Gujarat), Deogarh (Jharkhand), Gondia(Maharashtra), Sindhudurg(Maharashtra), and Kushinagar(Uttar Pradesh) that are to be operationalized in the coming days.