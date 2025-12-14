50% of Indian family businesses report revenues between $1-30 billion annually: Deloitte

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Nearly half of Indian family businesses report annual revenues ranging from USD 1 billion to USD 30 billion, with 36 per cent falling within the USD 1-5 billion range, according to a latest report by Deloitte.

Deloitte Private's Family Business Insights Series: Defining the family business landscape, 2025, reveals that family-owned businesses are evolving to fuel long-term growth.

The report surveyed 1,587 family businesses across 36 countries, including 50 in India, and conducted in-depth interviews with 30 senior executives.

Observing the trends, K R Sekar, Partner and Leader - Deloitte Private, Deloitte India, said, "The growth of India's family businesses is no accident. It is driven by multiple interlinked factors, including greater access to capital, generational shifts, the formation of family offices and the robustness of India's public markets, along with leading transformation through technology and inclusion."

According to the report, family-owned businesses worldwide are on a strong growth trajectory, with the number of businesses generating at least US$100 million in revenue expected to rise by 22 per cent by 2030.

In India, family businesses are showing exceptional resilience and optimism, with over 63 per cent achieving double-digit revenue growth in 2024. Projections for 2025-2026 are equally robust, with 75 per cent of Indian family enterprises targeting growth rates above 15 per cent.

The report added that as part of their strategic expansion plans, over half of the Indian family businesses (53 per cent) are already leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in their operations, far exceeding the global average.

The AI adoption alongside entry into new markets and product portfolios is enabling Indian family businesses to remain competitive amid economic uncertainty and rising input costs.

The report also highlights a growing focus on sustainability and governance reforms, with 76 per cent of Indian family businesses expressing strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) priorities.

These businesses are not only modernising their operations but are also embracing inclusive leadership, with 73 per cent reporting over 10 per cent female representation on their boards.

However, Deloitte highlights that gender parity at the leadership level still remains a challenge, with only 4 per cent of businesses having women in 41-50 per cent of board seats or C-suite positions.

Going further, the report added that the Indian family businesses are also showing confidence in regional and global markets.