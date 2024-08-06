50,000 diamond workers in Surat to face temporary layoff as Kiran Gems shuts operations for 10 days due to market slump

  • Kiran Gems, a prominent diamond manufacturer in Surat, has taken the unprecedented step of shutting down operations for 10 days, impacting 50,000 employees.

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 02:18 PM IST
50,000 diamond workers to face temporary layoff as Kiran Gems responds to market slump
50,000 diamond workers to face temporary layoff as Kiran Gems responds to market slump(Representative image: Pexels)

Kiran Gems, a leading diamond manufacturer based in Surat, Gujarat, has announced a 10-day closure of its operations from August 17 to August 27. This decision, affecting 50,000 employees, comes as a strategic response to the declining global demand for polished diamonds, The Indian Express reported.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

Vallabhbhai Lakhani, the company's chairman, explained the rationale behind this unusual step: “We have declared a 10-day holiday so that the production of diamonds can be controlled. Such a decision was taken for the first time in the company's history,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Also Read | Can anyone save the world’s most important diamond company?

This move marks a significant departure from the industry norm, where extended breaks typically occur during Diwali. The company hopes that reducing production can help stabilise supply and potentially boost prices, benefiting the entire industry, per the report.

Also Read | Bihar: Thieves lock staff in room, loot diamond and gold jewellery from Tanishq

Kiran Gems, which claims to be the world's largest natural diamond manufacturer, employs a substantial workforce. "Over 50,000 diamond polishers work in my firm, out of which 40,000 cut and polish natural diamonds while 10,000 work in the lab-grown diamond unit," Lakhani told The Indian Express.

Also Read | Labourer finds life-changing diamond worth ₹80 lakh

The company, with an annual turnover of 17,000 crore, is also among the largest exporters of polished diamonds and an authoriSed buyer from De Beers, a global diamond industry leader. Notably, De Beers has reported a 15% decrease in rough diamond production in the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year compared to the first quarter, further underlining the industry's challenges.

Lakhani expressed hope that other diamond companies might follow suit with similar production control measures, potentially leading to a collective industry response to the current market conditions.

This development came after Kiran Gems relocated its operations to the Surat Diamond Bourse. Kiran Gems was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023, as per Indian Express report.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 02:18 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNews50,000 diamond workers in Surat to face temporary layoff as Kiran Gems shuts operations for 10 days due to market slump

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.20
    02:19 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.4 (0.27%)

    Tata Motors

    1,009.35
    02:19 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -7.3 (-0.72%)

    Bharat Electronics

    288.70
    02:19 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -1.4 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    337.60
    02:19 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -4.3 (-1.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    BLS International Services

    382.05
    02:18 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    33.05 (9.47%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    798.90
    02:16 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    50.3 (6.72%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    292.15
    02:18 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    16.65 (6.04%)

    Welspun Living

    184.65
    02:18 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    10.3 (5.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue