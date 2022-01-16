51% Indians to consider dry dating in 2022: Bumble

Further, since the launch of Bumble’s Interest Badges in March, the top three interest categories for India’s Gen Z and millennial users were ‘film and TV,’ ‘food and drink’, and ‘sports.’ Action and adventure and comedy were the top two genres of choice for Indians who adopted the “Film and TV" Interest Badge on their Bumble profiles. While Bollywood was another top choice for millennials, anime was the most popular genre among Gen Z. In 2021, Bumble users in India selected filters such as “Photography", “Coffee," “Dogs," “Pubs" and “Cooking" most widely on the app to prioritize finding a partner with shared values and intentions.