51% Indians to consider dry dating in 2022: Bumble

Bumble said it recently introduced a new industry-first ‘Sober’ badge for people to clearly identify their sober lifestyle and drinking habits within the current ‘Drinking’ badge menu within the app.
1 min read . 11:54 AM IST Lata Jha

  • 32% single Indians feel their relationship with alcohol has changed during the pandemic and they prefer drinking a lot less now than before

NEW DELHI : The relationship of young Indians with alcohol has changed, said dating app Bumble, 51% of whose users now say they would like to consider going for a dry date in 2022, as opposed to pre-covid. In fact, 32% single Indians feel their relationship with alcohol has changed during the pandemic and they prefer drinking a lot less now than before. 43% of Indians surveyed plan to drink less than before in the new year.

Bumble recently introduced a new industry-first ‘Sober’ badge for people to clearly identify their sober lifestyle and drinking habits within the current ‘Drinking’ badge menu within the app, a statement from the company said. The ‘Drinking’ badge, which now features the selections ‘Frequently’, ‘Socially’, ‘Never’, and ‘Sober’, has been one of the most frequently used badges by Bumble users in India.

Last month, Bumble said singles in India are eager to build more meaningful connections than ever, and that the year 2021 saw youngsters looking for similar dating intentions in potential partners before beginning a conversation, with a majority of single people (54%) in India more mindful of how and when they date.

Further, since the launch of Bumble’s Interest Badges in March, the top three interest categories for India’s Gen Z and millennial users were ‘film and TV,’ ‘food and drink’, and ‘sports.’ Action and adventure and comedy were the top two genres of choice for Indians who adopted the “Film and TV" Interest Badge on their Bumble profiles. While Bollywood was another top choice for millennials, anime was the most popular genre among Gen Z. In 2021, Bumble users in India selected filters such as “Photography", “Coffee," “Dogs," “Pubs" and “Cooking" most widely on the app to prioritize finding a partner with shared values and intentions.

