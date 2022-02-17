NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) is removing more than 52,500 companies from official records for defaulting on annual return filing obligation, it said in an update on the corporate sector for January. These are companies that have not filed returns and financial statements for two or more consecutive years. Companies in distress tend to default on their filing obligations when economic activity fizzles out and become defunct. Their removal from official records is part of a clean-up drive by the ministry, which is preparing to launch a new version of its compliance portal MCA21. The clean-up weeds out the deadwood in the system and makes regulatory oversight easier.

This comes against the backdrop of the government giving extra time to businesses to file their tax returns and audit reports for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

The version of the compliance portal to be rolled out shortly is expected to offer e-adjudication and house an ‘MCA lab’ that will deploy artificial intelligence and data analytics for spotting compliance trends that may warrant regulatory intervention.

More than 7,000 companies are under liquidation and more than 2,300 companies are in a ‘dormant’ status under a special provision in the law that allows them to remain inactive, the ministry said.

Companies could default on filing obligations because of many factors, including dearth of business activity, losses, management deadlock, and lack of awareness, experts pointed out.

They are removed from official records either on application by the entity or by the registrar of companies (RoC) on its own accord, explained Sumit Naib, director, regulatory, Nangia Andersen LLP, a consultancy. The grounds for removal include failure to commence business within one year of incorporation, Naib said.

