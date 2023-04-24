Mumbai: The number of resolution applicants interested in Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail has swelled to 55, as per the final list of aspirants for the bankrupt retail chain through the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

The final list with resolution professional Vijay Kumar Iyer includes prominent names such as Reliance Retail, April Moon Retail (a joint venture firm of Adani Airport Holdings and promoters of Flamingo Group), Jindal Power, JC Flower Asset Management Co and UV Stressed Asset Management. All of them were in a list of 49 entities announced in November last year.

Seven new entrants have expressed interest in Future Retail: Harshal Shroff, Ferraille Global, Darwin Platform Industries Ltd and Other Darwin Platform Group of Companies, SNVK Hospitality & Management, S.F. Recycling, AJ Scrap Traders and All India Furniture.

Bommidala Enterprises, which had earlier submitted an expression of interest and figured in the provisional list of resolution applicants, was not included in the final list, after it informed that it will not submit a resolution plan, the resolution professional wrote to the exchanges.

Advocate Shashank Agarwal of Delhi High Court said, “The corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC is a time-bound process. It is supposed to be completed within a particular period, subject to certain extensions and judicial exclusions. It is understood that the said time has been increased by another 90 days and is until about 15 July, 2023. That being the case and with 48 prospective resolution applicants (bidders, generally), the possibility of CIRP of Future Retail concluding soon is high. The competition among the 48 bidders and the commercial wisdom of the Committee of Creditors will determine the winner." The resolution professional for Future Retail had invited expressions of interest (EOI) on 23 March, after repeatedly extending the deadline to submit them.

Currently, Future Retail owes more than ₹17,000 crore to its financial and operational creditors, while claims of ₹21,000 crore have been submitted under the CIRP.