Bidders for Biyani’s Future Retail rises to 55 in final list1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:36 PM IST
The bidders include major names such as Reliance Retail, Adani group via a JV, Jindal group, among others
Mumbai: The number of resolution applicants interested in Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail has swelled to 55, as per the final list of aspirants for the bankrupt retail chain through the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×