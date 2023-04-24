Bidders for Biyani’s Future Retail rises to 55 in final list

Advocate Shashank Agarwal of Delhi High Court said, “The corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC is a time-bound process. It is supposed to be completed within a particular period, subject to certain extensions and judicial exclusions. It is understood that the said time has been increased by another 90 days and is until about 15 July, 2023. That being the case and with 48 prospective resolution applicants (bidders, generally), the possibility of CIRP of Future Retail concluding soon is high. The competition among the 48 bidders and the commercial wisdom of the Committee of Creditors will determine the winner." The resolution professional for Future Retail had invited expressions of interest (EOI) on 23 March, after repeatedly extending the deadline to submit them.