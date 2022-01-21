5G coverage planning completed in nearly 1,000 Indian cities: Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has posted 9.8% rise in net profit at ₹3,615 crore for the quarter ended December 2021

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Jio has completed 5G coverage planning in at least 1,000 Indian cities so far has been doing trials on advanced use cases across Healthcare and Industrial Automation on its 5G network, the company said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Jio has completed 5G coverage planning in at least 1,000 Indian cities so far has been doing trials on advanced use cases across Healthcare and Industrial Automation on its 5G network, the company said on Friday.

In addition to this, it also said that Jio Platforms on Friday posted an 8.8% increase in net profit at ₹3,795 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In addition to this, it also said that Jio Platforms on Friday posted an 8.8% increase in net profit at ₹3,795 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,486 crore in the same period a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gross revenue from operations increased by 5.76% to ₹24,176 crore from ₹22,858 crore in the October-December 2020 period.

Reliance Jio (RJIL), the telecom services arm of Jio Platforms, posted a 9.85 rise in net profit at ₹3,615 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹3,291 crore in the year-ago period.

RJIL's revenue from operations increased 4.625 to ₹19,347 crore from ₹18,492 crore earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total customer base of Jio Platforms stood at 42.1 crore at the end of December 2021, compared to about 41 crore a year ago.

The cities include Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmadabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune and Gandhi Nagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}