5paisa, Gulaq partner to offer quant-based stock portfolios to brokerage clients
Gulaq, a retail advisory arm of Estee Advisors Pvt. Ltd which focuses on empowering and educating retail investors has recently joined hands with 5paisa, a DIY platform that offers financial services like equity trading, mutual funds investments and personal loans. The company has partnered to offer quant-based portfolios to their brokerage clients and to achieve their vision of reaching every demat account holder and becoming a one-stop solution for all their financial goals.