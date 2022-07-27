Gulaq, a retail advisory arm of Estee Advisors Pvt. Ltd which focuses on empowering and educating retail investors has recently joined hands with 5paisa, a DIY platform that offers financial services like equity trading, mutual funds investments and personal loans. The company has partnered to offer quant-based portfolios to their brokerage clients and to achieve their vision of reaching every demat account holder and becoming a one-stop solution for all their financial goals.

Gulaq is a brainchild of the Estee Advisors Private Limited, a quant-based investment advisor and a SEBI registered broker. It has been serving the industry for 12 years and has a team of more than 100 researchers and technologists who create algorithm-based trading and investment strategies.

The company’s Multi-factor based portfolio construction approach enables them to outperform the markets while maintaining low volatility, the company said. “Gulaq Gear 6 portfolios are the collection of around 14 stocks that contain large, mid, and small-cap stocks of different industries. As per the team, the minimum requirement of investments in Gulaq Gear 6 is a minimum of 25,000 INR, and it requires rebalancing the portfolio every month."

Commenting on the partnership, Ankit Fitkariwala, the Chief Business Officer and the head of products at 5paisa, said, "Partnering with Estee Advisors, a pioneer in quant investing in India, and their retail-focused product Gulaq will provide best in class products to our clients, and it will encourage them to invest more smartly by providing an extensive range of investment options that are qualitative and unique."

“The flagship portfolio launched two years ago with the motive to support the individual investors with monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly subscription plans. The portfolio has been performing well since the launch. Gulaq had given 180% in total returns since launch vs 80% returns in benchmark index." said Sandeep Tyagi, the CEO at Estee Advisors.