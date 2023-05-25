5paisa.com appoints former Google & Uber executive Narayan Gangadhar as CEO2 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Narayan Gangadhar has over two-decades of experience, mostly with global tech giants,
5paisa Capital Limited on Thursday said that it has appointed former Google, Uber and Amazon senior executive Narayan Gangadhar as chief executive officer with immediate effect as it aims to improve its cutting-edge tech platform and accelerate digital transformation.
