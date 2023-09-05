6 of 8 funds used to invest in Adani shut4 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:54 PM IST
The closure of some these funds—two Mauritius-based funds were shuttered last year, and a third is in the process of winding up—follows the initiation of an investigation by Sebi into offshore entities’ holdings in Adani Group firms in 2020
BENGALURU, NEW DELHI : Six of the eight Bermuda and Mauritius-based public funds alleged to have been used by people with ties to the Adani Group for buying shares of the conglomerate’s listed companies, have been shut, according to regulatory filings in these countries accessed by Mint, posing a challenge for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in determining the ultimate beneficiaries of these investment vehicles.