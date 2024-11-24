Aimed at making travel easier for students, IndiGo has launched a special offer with facilities like zero charges for flight changes, up to 6 percent discount on airfare, and 10 kilograms of extra baggage.

The low-cost carrier IndiGo has introduced a new travel program called — Student Special, which aims to make air travel more affordable and convenient for the students travelling with the airline, according to the official announcement made on Friday, November 22.

Most airlines and third-party flight booking applications offer discounts to students. These discounts may include a lower price, more luggage space, or both. However, the student discount policy varies for every airline.

IndiGo's Student Special offer is exclusive to the company's website and application, according to the official release.

“We are conscious of the unique needs of students and have accordingly carved out a ‘Student Special’ offering. This is an exclusive, student friendly, product that makes travel even more accessible and flexible, by providing added convenience to students," said Vinay Malhotra in the official statement.

Malhotra added that by creating a seamless, supportive travel experience, they are attempting to make students air travel easier & hassle free.

"IndiGo is honored to be a part of their journey, giving wings to aspirations that would shape the future of our nation," Malhotra added.

Indigo Student Special offer The Indigo Student Special offer gives students travelling with the low-cost carrier three major allowances: Zero charges for flight changes, up to a 6 per cent discount on airfare, and 10 kilograms of extra baggage.

1. Zero charges for flight changes: Indigo is now enabling students to change their flight bookings without any additional charges, aiming to give them more flexibility in their academic schedules.

2. Up to 6 per cent discount: The low-cost carrier is offering a special discount of up to 6 per cent on base fares to the students.

3. 10 kg extra baggage: The airlines have also given students the flexibility to carry 10 kilograms of extra baggage if they book their tickets under this scheme, allowing them to carry more items while changing cities.

What is the eligibility criteria? In order to avail this offer, there are a few eligibility criteria for the students to fulfil in order to receive the subsidised rates and added features. The students should be over the age of 12 years, and they need to carry their valid student identification.

The identification can be a school/university ID which needs to be verified at the time of check-in. If a traveller fails to show their valid student ID then it would result in them paying prevailing fares, according to the company website.