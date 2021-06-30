60% urban Indians back companies supporting equal rights for LGBTQ individuals

NEW DELHI: Close to 60% of urban Indians support companies and brands that actively champion equality for homosexual and queer individuals—researcher Ipsos said in its LGBTQ + Pride Survey on Thursday.

June is pride month—that champions visibility and equal rights for members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community—and is celebrated annually in the month of June to honour the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.

The survey by Ipsos was conducted in 27 markets among 19,069 consumers globally. In India, 500 people were surveyed regarding their views on LGBTQ + Pride.

“Companies and brands should consciously treat LGBTQ with dignity and equality and accept them as an important target group and this would enhance the image of brands in the eyes of their loyal customers. This should be ingrained in their ecosystem," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

Meanwhile, at least 1 in 2 urban Indians (53%) surveyed said they back laws that ban discrimination linked to employment, access to education, housing and social services against members who identify as part of the LGBTQ community.

“Interestingly, 55% Indians (highest across all 27 markets) were most supportive of more LGBTQ characters in advertising, on TV or in films," the survey said.

In 2018—in a historical verdict the Supreme Court of India decriminalised Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, paving way for intercourse among (consenting) same-sex adults in private.

Although gay rights have gotten in the country, many continue to face social biases and are victimized on the basis of their sexual orientation.

Companies, on the other hand, have been firming up policies that support equality at work. This includes hiring members of the LGBTQ community apart from covering same-sex partners under medical insurance coverage, among other such benefits.

“Mindset change is fuelled by exemplary behavior by brands and their hiring policies," Adarkar said.

