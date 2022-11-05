7 Changes in 7 Days: What modifications Elon Musk has made at Twitter so far?

Elon Musk has vowed to shake up the social media company, keeping employees, advertisers and users on the edge of their seats. Take a look at changes made at Musk's Twitter in the story.
In just one week since Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, the world's richest person has made several changes at the micro blogging company including lay offs, $8 for for blue tick, content council, advertising, home page, etc.
Musk has vowed to shake up the social media company, keeping employees, advertisers and users on the edge of their seats, according to the news agency Reuters.
The Tesla boss, who will also serve as chief executive of Twitter or ‘Twit Chief’, has announced the following actions in the past seven days:
Take a look at Musk's Twitter
1) Lay offs: Top management Musk fired top executives including CEO Parag cuts Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Layoffs planned to let go about half the workforce, or around 3,700 staff, according to internal plans reviewed by Reuters.
On Friday, the company laid off 50 percent of its employees and Twitter boss Elon Musk on Friday defended these massive lay-offs in the company saying that the business experienced a “massive drop" in revenue as many advertisers withdrew and also alleged that activists are ‘trying to destroy free speech in America.
2) 8 Dollars: Twitter will now charge $8 for tick Blue, which includes blue tick verification, verification priority in replies, mentions and search, would be able to post longer videos and audios.
He has posted a number of tweets in support of the latest move to sell blue ticks to those who can afford it. He believes the subscription fee will give Twitter “a revenue stream to reward content creators" while the company won’t have to depend on advertisers.
3) Advertisers: A whole bunch of corporate advertisers hit pause distanced themselves from Twitter. General Motors, General Mills, Audi of America, Oreo maker Mondelez International, Pfizer Inc and Ford are some to name. Musk, in a tweet to advertisers, said he wanted Twitter to be "the most respected advertising platform", as per Reuters reports.
Several advertisers have suspended ad spending on Twitter. Companies are under increasing pressure to decide on whether to keep spending on Twitter after Musk took over the company last week and ushered in sweeping changes, including content moderation.
4) Content Moderation: Elon Musk has said that the company will set up a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints". He had said that the council will be accountable for all main content-related decisions and no account reinstatement will be done before that council convenes.
The company's head of safety and integrity in a series of tweets said that social media platform's content moderation capabilities remained in place. The tweets by safety and integrity head Yoel Roth moved to reassure users and advertisers following the company's takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.
5) Pay Per View: Reportedly, Elon Musk is exploring an option to allow users to post video content behind a paywall, as per The Washington Post reports.
In other words, video feature Twitter was working on a feature that would let people post videos and charge users to view them, with the company taking a cut of the proceeds, the report added as quoted by Reuters.
6) Homepage: The Tesla chief requested that logged out users visiting Homepage Twitter's site be redirected to Explore page which shows trending tweets and news stories, according to a Verge report.
7) Vine Reboot: Musk put up a poll on Twitter asking people if he should bring back Vine. Of the nearly five million people who participated, 70% said "yes". He has instructed Twitter engineers to work on a Vine reboot that could be ready by year end, Axios reported.
