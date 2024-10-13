Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  7 out of 10 companies see drop by 1.22 lakh crore in market cap; Airtel, Infosys gained

7 out of 10 companies see drop by ₹1.22 lakh crore in market cap; Airtel, Infosys gained

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

The combined market valuation of seven of India's top 10 most valuable companies took a significant plunge last week, mirroring the broader market downturn.

The combined market valuation of seven of India’s top 10 most valuable companies fell by 1,22,107.11 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries taking the hardest hits. The decline aligns with the weak performance in the broader equity market, as per the PTI report.

The BSE Sensex dropped 307.09 points, or 0.37%, closing at 81,381.36 by the end of the week, as per the report.

TCS, India’s largest IT firm by market value, saw its market capitalization (mcap) fall by 35,638.16 crore to 15,01,723.41 crore. Reliance Industries, the country's largest firm by valuation, shed 21,351.71 crore, bringing its mcap to 18,55,366.53 crore

ITC also faced significant losses, with its valuation slipping by 18,761.4 crore to 6,10,933.66 crore. Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) followed suit, losing 16,047.71 crore to settle at an mcap of 6,53,315.60 crore.

The market capitalization of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) dropped by 13,946.62 crore, standing at 6,00,179.03 crore, while ICICI Bank saw its mcap decline by 11,363.35 crore to 8,61,696.24 crore. HDFC Bank, another major financial player, also witnessed a reduction in valuation by 4,998.16 crore, closing the week at 12,59,269.19 crore.

Airtel and Infosys buck the trend

On the brighter side, Bharti Airtel added 26,330.84 crore to its market value, which now stands at 9,60,435.16 crore. Infosys also gained 6,913.33 crore, pushing its valuation to 8,03,440.41 crore, while State Bank of India (SBI) registered a smaller increase of 3,034.36 crore, bringing its mcap to 7,13,968.95 crore.

Despite the week’s losses, Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued firm in India, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank.

"Our findings challenge the perception that these external factors have severely impacted our economy. Indian equity markets have largely shrugged off recent geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war and ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. This resilience is a testament to the underlying strength of the Indian economy," said Rohit Sarin, co-founder of Client Associates, as quoted by PTI.

(With Inputs from PTI)

