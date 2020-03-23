Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said earlier in a twitter post that the Company Affirmation of Readiness report was a simple ‘Yes/No’ form introduced as a confidence building measure during a public health emergency.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said earlier in a twitter post that the Company Affirmation of Readiness report was a simple ‘Yes/No’ form introduced as a confidence building measure during a public health emergency.

70,000 companies report preparedness to fight coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2020, 07:07 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Companies that reported compliance in a form issued by the corporate affairs ministry include most of the large corporations
  • The ministry had urged companies and limited liability partnerships to implement staggered timings for workers

NEW DELHI : Over 70,000 companies have reported to the ministry of corporate affairs on Monday that they are fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus crisis by putting in place a work from home policy.

The companies that reported compliance in a form issued by the ministry include most of the large corporations, said a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The ministry on Monday deployed a form that could be submitted using a ‘one time password’ sent to the authorised signatory of the company. “Reporting compliance on readiness to deal with the Covid-19 crisis is only meant as a confidence building measure. There is no enforcement action or penalty," said the official.

“The response from businesses has been overwhelming," said the official quoted above.

Injeti Srinivas, secretary in the ministry had last week urged businesses to extend work-from-home policy for employees to the maximum extent possible while seeking a compliance report on their readiness to fight COVID-19. The ministry also urged companies and limited liability partnerships to implement staggered timings for workers. The government also eased the rules of holding important statutory meetings to allow these to be held over electronic platforms such as videoconferencing.

Businesses as well as informal workers have been hit hard by the escalating coronavirus pandemic with factories getting closed down and labourers losing working hours. India on Sunday suspended operation of passenger train services, inter-state buses and suburban and metro trains till end of the month to prevent the spread of the virus.

