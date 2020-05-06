MUMBAI : At least 70% Indian companies in the non-financial space likely have enough cash to pay salaries to their employees for another two months, despite the financial stress induced by the pandemic, a study by consulting and audit firm Ernst & Young (EY) suggests.

In a recent study, EY analyzed the levels of fixed costs faced by top 8,700 non-financial companies with total operating revenue of ₹134 trillion. The report citing EMIS data stated that the median employee and interest payment costs stood at just 8% of a company’s operating revenue, excluding other fixed costs like rent.

“The low employee cost may be the reason why most of the private companies still have enough cash to pay their employees," said a partner of a top Indian legal and consultancy firm.

While the lockdown has reduced operating revenues, companies still bear fixed costs like wages and salaries, interest, rent and depreciation.

According to the survey, 30% of the companies have less than two months of cash for paying salaries to their employees.

EY said as the restrictions on economic activity continue to damage financial health of companies and if not tackled in time, it can present new challenges leading to a prolonged slowdown.

Among the affected sectors in terms of revenues and jobs, automobile industry is among the worst hit. As per SIAM, the auto sector value chain is 7% of India’s GDP, with suppliers on one side, OEMs in middle and dealers on other side. Manufacturing and trading activities in auto sector employ 1.1% of India’s workforce.

India’s automobile production has been projected to fall by over 8% in 2020 by Fitch.

“Lower transportation use and bottlenecks in auto loans will also impact automobile sales. The sector is also affected by lower imports of automobile and parts, and shutting down of key exports markets," said the EY report, adding that the employee cost in auto sector is around 8% of the industry’s revenue.

Construction and real estate sector, which employs around 12% of the country’s workforce, too has been affected badly due to the shutdown, hitting the demand, the study says. The average employee cost in this sector is about 6%.

“Affordable housing projects may particularly face issues due to informal sector getting affected from the lockdown. Being capital intensive, this sector has relatively higher interest costs compared to others," said the report.

EY said there is an adverse impact of covid-19 on ‘under-construction’ infra projects due to disruptions to supply of materials and inputs, labour, cash-flow and other ancillary sectors.

“Around 79% of the total infra projects in India are in the ‘under-construction’ stage amounting to $236.6 billion or 8.2% of GDP," said the report, adding that under-construction infra-projects in the transport sector entail the highest cost at $ 89.6 billion, which is 3.1% of India’s FY20 nominal GDP.

Passenger transport services across land, air and water has been impacted due to the lockdown, which restricts movement of people and goods.

The transport sector accounts for at least 4.93% of the country’s employment, with land transport occupying the maximum share. The study found the average employee cost in this sector at 7.7%.

Also, there has been a severe impact of lockdown on domestic and foreign tourism and leisure activities, with hotel occupancy rates expected to decline from 66% to 40% in this year according to CARE ratings. EY said this sector has very high fixed costs, with 20% of the revenues incurred as employee costs.

Hotels and restaurants employ 1.9%, tour operators, travel agency and other related services employ 0.1% of the country’s workforce.

Mining and metals sector is also being impacted not only due to lower global commodity demand and prices, but also a slowdown in key user sectors such as automobile and construction.

The sector employs 2.3% of the country’s workforce and the employee cost in this sector is only around 3%.

Several industry bodies and state authorities have already urged the central government for a higher fiscal stimulus.

“This is not the first time that India is undergoing such a crisis. The 2008 financial shock was also one of a kind situation. At that time, the then Indian government provided a stimulus of 3.5% of GDP to put the economy back on track. The current crisis is even graver and it calls for a greater stimulus….We estimate that for FY 2020-21, the government may have an additional fiscal space of up to ₹4.3 to 5.8 trillion. Out of this, a stimulus package of Rs. 2.2 trillion could be frontloaded for providing solvency support for businesses," opined EY.

Share Via