7-Eleven shuts remaining 31 India outlets after ₹90 cr FY26 loss: When did it open first with Reliance; what’s next?

Japanese convenience store chain 7-Eleven has shut all its remaining 31 outlets in India, bringing its five-year partnership with Reliance Retail to an end after reporting a net loss of nearly ₹90 crore in FY26. However, the shutdown may not necessarily mark the brand's permanent departure from the Indian market, with its parent company signalling interest in exploring other ways to serve Indian customers.

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According to a report by ThePrint, Seven & i Holdings, the Japanese parent company of 7-Eleven, confirmed that Reliance Retail had closed all 31 stores operating in Mumbai and Pune on September 30, 2026.

"We confirm that our Master Franchisee, Reliance, which operates 7-Eleven stores in Mumbai and Pune, closed all 31 stores as of 30 September 2026," a spokesperson for Seven & i Holdings said.

The closures bring an end to the franchise arrangement that brought the global convenience store chain to India in 2021. The business had expanded to around 60 outlets at its peak but struggled to establish a profitable presence amid competition from neighbourhood kirana stores and quick-commerce platforms.

When did 7-Eleven open its first store in India with Reliance? 7-Eleven made its Indian debut on October 9, 2021, when Reliance Retail opened its first outlet in Mumbai. The partnership followed the termination of an earlier agreement between Seven & i Holdings and Future Retail.

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In 2019, 7-Eleven had partnered with Future Retail, the operator of Big Bazaar, to establish its convenience stores in India. However, the arrangement did not progress as planned. According to a regulatory filing cited by Business Standard, Future Retail said the agreement was mutually terminated in October 2021 because it was unable to meet store-opening targets and franchise fee payment obligations.

Reliance Retail subsequently stepped in as the master franchisee, giving the Japanese chain another opportunity to enter India's growing organised retail market.

The network eventually grew to approximately 60 stores, primarily across Mumbai and Pune. However, the footprint remained relatively small compared with Reliance Retail's wider physical store network.

Why did 7-Eleven shut its India stores? Neither Reliance Retail nor Seven & i Holdings has publicly identified a single reason for shutting down the Indian operations. However, the business reportedly faced mounting challenges from traditional neighbourhood retailers and the rapid expansion of quick-commerce services.

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The business struggled to turn profitable as it faced stiff competition from neighbourhood kirana shops and rapidly expanding quick-commerce platforms offering doorstep delivery of groceries and daily essentials within minutes, according to media reports.

This left 7-Eleven competing against local shops that already cater to customers' immediate requirements and digital platforms offering similar products at their doorsteps.

What is next for 7-Eleven in India? Despite closing its existing outlets, 7-Eleven has indicated that it has not given up on the Indian market. Its parent company is reportedly considering alternative ways to establish a presence in the country rather than continuing with the existing franchise arrangement.

A spokesperson for Seven & i Holdings told CNBC that the company “continues to aspire to serve Indian customers and looks forward to exploring several options to advance its presence in the market over the long term.”

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Employees from the closed 7-Eleven operations are being absorbed into Reliance retail's broader grocery and neighbourhood retail businesses, as per reports.

The potential change in strategy comes as another Japanese convenience store chain, Lawson, prepares to explore the Indian market. The company is reportedly considering opening its first five stores in Mumbai in 2027, with plans to expand its network subsequently.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X