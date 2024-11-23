7-Eleven, the Slurpee and a $47 billion takeover battle

Texas-born

Before it was 7-Eleven, it was known as Southland Ice Co. Founded in Dallas in 1927 by Joe C. Thompson and several partners, the company started out marketing ice, but soon expanded, thanks to the suggestion of one employee, to groceries, cigarettes, gas and other products, a one-stop shopping concept that helped spread locations throughout the U.S. via franchising agreements. After expanding its hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., the chain decided in 1946 to change its name to 7-Eleven.