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8 out of 10 most India's valuable companies add ₹4.13 lakh crore mcap amid US-Iran ceasefire; HDFC, ICICI Bank top list

PTI
Published12 Apr 2026, 01:48 PM IST
8 out of 10 most India's valuable companies add <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.13 lakh crore mcap this week
8 out of 10 most India's valuable companies add ₹4.13 lakh crore mcap this week(An AI-generated image)
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The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged by 4,13,003.23 crore last week, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers, in tandem with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 4,230.7 points or 5.77 per cent, and the NSE Nifty surged 1,337.5 points or 5.88 per cent.

"Sentiment remained buoyant amid optimism surrounding a temporary US–Iran ceasefire, although lingering geopolitical uncertainties capped the pace of gains as the week progressed," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

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A sharp decline in crude oil prices below the USD 100 mark eased domestic concerns and triggered a strong rebound across markets, he added.

From the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever were the winners, while Reliance Industries and Infosys faced erosion from their valuation.

Also Read | Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms drops nearly by ₹65k crore

HDFC Bank added 91,282.67 crore, taking its market valuation to 12,47,478.57 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank jumped 76,036.36 crore to 9,46,741.85 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance surged by 60,980.35 crore to 5,75,206.47 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Larsen & Toubro zoomed by 47,624.97 crore to 5,44,736.59 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel climbed 45,873.43 crore to 10,66,293.69 crore.

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State Bank of India's mcap soared 43,614.67 crore to 9,84,629.98 crore, and that of TCS edged higher by 26,303.49 crore to 9,13,331.92 crore.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever rallied 21,287.29 crore to 5,06,477.89 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys declined by 3,285.03 crore to 5,24,124.40 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries diminished by 947.28 crore to 18,27,086.79 crore.

Also Read | Indian stock market: How are Sensex and Nifty likely to perform next week?
Also Read | Stock Market Today Highlights: Sensex ends 918 pts higher ahead of US-Iran talks

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever.

HDFC BankSensexICICI Bank
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