Almost 80% of the c-suite executives surveyed across verticals said they will increase their cloud budgets over the next twelve months, said EY, citing the newly launched report by the company on cloud at the on-going Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2022 held virtually.

“We found more acceptances for hybrid cloud models," said Nitin Bhatt - managing partner, Technology sector, EY. Business leaders are using cloud as a platform of growth and innovation driving agility and transformation in their companies."

Bhatt further said that among the many challenges, cloud challenge is a key issue and there is huge focus on automation to address this. Some executives also viewed moving to the cloud as a “business risk and is worried about data breaches and what that would do to eroding customers trust."

“But the leading companies are not as concerned and they spent time upfront in identifying critical risks related to data privacy, compliance obligations, and customer obligations before moving to the cloud. And this really helped build security by design. Leading companies also did a great job in defining the right security methods and monitoring them regularly. However, the majority of the companies reported significant gaps in both of these areas," he added. “And these have emerged as key opportunities for strengthening the overall security posture, building trust and accelerating cloud adopting."

Nitin Sawant, cloud practice leader, EY said that having surveyed small, medium and large industries, three key imperatives are found. Firstly, unlike before, cost savings is no more the key driver for cloud adoption, instead, growth and transformation are the key drivers now. Secondly, new ways of working have come up due to the pandemic which in turn increased cloud adoption due to workplace productivity solutions. However, new ways of doing business too are coming out as the key imperative. And the third key is data privacy and data localization and also the data residency that is now becoming imperative in almost all countries and that mandate has really accelerated the adoption of cloud.

Digital payments, tele-consultation with doctors and online education during pandemic is driving cloud across the sectors and this is now being leveraged using the different cloud models, mentioned Sawant.

“Due to the rush and the urgency during the pandemic we are seeing SaaS adoption as the highest adoption model in the industry, primarily because we did not have the time to really go on with our digital channels and reach out to our customers, during the pandemic," Sawant informs.

He, however, says that as we are coming out of the pandemic, there is immense adoption of the hybrid model and there is also a rising demand for Platform-as-a-Service models where we are utilizing the huge talent that we have within India for the cloud-native development. Smaller organizations have also adopted public cloud more rigorously because of the need for time to market during the pandemic.

Talking about the talent crunch, Sawant said that the availability of talent is becoming a cause of concern for continuing the accelerated development in the cloud space and this is being mitigated by investing in a lot of automation tools. Continuous integration and development of tools are really important to tide over the existing talent crunch while in parallel there are efforts being made by solution providers as well as the cloud service providers to increase the amount of talent available for cloud adoption.

Finally, there is the call to action, to all the stake holders, said Sawant. “In the cloud ecosystem, whether it is cloud service providers, managed service providers or IT solution providers. If you really want to continue this growth, it is very important that we reduce the amount of hidden cost required for migrating to the cloud whether it is in terms of creating the landing zones or for migrating on-premise data to the cloud. Considering the cost management that enterprise does on cloud, the focus needs to be on democratisation so that there is larger adoption and larger migration of data which can result in leveraging more advanced used cases like artificial intelligence and the metaverse."

