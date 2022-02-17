80% c-suite executives to increase cloud budgets over next 12 months: EY

Finally, there is the call to action, to all the stake holders, said Sawant. “In the cloud ecosystem, whether it is cloud service providers, managed service providers or IT solution providers. If you really want to continue this growth, it is very important that we reduce the amount of hidden cost required for migrating to the cloud whether it is in terms of creating the landing zones or for migrating on-premise data to the cloud. Considering the cost management that enterprise does on cloud, the focus needs to be on democratisation so that there is larger adoption and larger migration of data which can result in leveraging more advanced used cases like artificial intelligence and the metaverse."