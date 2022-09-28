82% Indian millennial travellers plan a family holiday this year: Survey

Millennial travellers are quite enthusiastic about their vacation plans with 56% targeting an international holiday while 44% looking forward to a domestic holiday
Travel is back and how! Around 82% Indian millennial travellers, the largest chunk of the travelling population, plan to take a family holiday this year. With Covid-19 in the endemic stage, millennial travellers are quite enthusiastic about their vacation plans with 56% targeting an international holiday while 44% looking forward to a domestic holiday, according to the report by BOTT Travel Sentiment Tracker. This is backed by the BOTT Council which is a group of travel and tourism professionals.
The survey was conducted online with about 8,500 respondents in the millennial age group and anyone who has taken a minimum of one domestic and one international trips in the last five years, the organisation said.
“The fact that more than 82% of the millennials in India are keen to undertake a holiday in the coming holiday season is extremely encouraging news for the travel and tourism industry. The findings are motivating and will certainly generate more confidence in an industry which got severely impacted by the pandemic. However, inbound and outbound are two verticals of travel that go hand in hand and growth of one pushes the growth of the other sector too," said Ankush Nijhawan, co-founder, TBO Group.
The millennial travellers it surveyed were across different countries over a period of 45 days in August this year. It said that a majority would prefer Thailand, followed by Singapore, UAE, Maldives, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the short-haul category of international destinations.
The top-ranked international destinations for the long-haul category includes USA, France, Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Canada, Australia, Mauritius, Fiji, and Korea. In the domestic segment, Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat, J&K, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Delhi, among others.
Jyoti Mayal, president, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) and Vice Chairperson, FAITH said the findings reflect the pent up travel demand among the Indian millennial travellers. “Many of our members are planning trips for this year and 2023 because they know demand will be high for popular destinations eventually. This is a pivotal time for the industry. People are finally booking trips. They have higher expectations, including for seamless travel experiences throughout their journey. They are ready to spend more money and time on travel than they would have in the past. And the resurgent demand we see is just the beginning. It is imperative that airlines should plan and increase their capacity to meet the surging demand as this should not act as a deterrent for the travellers."
According to the survey, 42% of millennials are open to spending anywhere between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakhs for their holidays while 33% millennials would spend around ₹5-10 lakhs. Around 31% millennials would like to book luxury properties while 27% would go for Budget properties followed by 26% for boutique properties.
The survey also touched upon new travel trends like rise of responsible and conscious travellers, greater flexibility around when travel happens, options for personalized experiences and longer stays that blend travel and living.