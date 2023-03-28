83% Asian SMEs say ESG is high priority but only 37 pc have roadmap5 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Around 85 per cent of medium-sized and 75 per cent of small companies have prioritiesed ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) and 37 per cent of them have a clear map to achieve their goals, reveals a survey done by Bloomberg and DBS
Last week, a report published by Bloomberg Media Studios in partnership with DBS, the largest bank in Southeast Asia, revealed that while 85 per cent of medium-sized and 75 per cent of small companies state that ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) is a high priority, only 37 per cent have a clear roadmap on how to achieve their goals.
