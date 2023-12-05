83 Spanish newspapers are suing Meta for ‘massive use’ of users' personal data. Here's what you should know
Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta is being sued by 83 Spanish media outlets over allegations that the social media giant breached EU data protection rules between 2018 and 2023, leading to unfair competition in the advertising market. The newspapers, led by media organisation AMI, claim that Meta's "massive" and "systematic" collection of users' personal data has given the company an 'illegitimately gained competitive advantage' in the design and delivery of personalised ads.